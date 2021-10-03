Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Shares Down 23.5%

Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB)’s share price dropped 23.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $6.69. Approximately 2,150,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211,774% from the average daily volume of 1,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nutriband from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $42.52 million and a P/E ratio of -12.62.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 42.43% and a negative net margin of 225.58%. Equities analysts predict that Nutriband Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutriband Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTRB)

Nutriband, Inc engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments.

