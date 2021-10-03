nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $576.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to report $576.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $541.50 million and the highest is $610.90 million. nVent Electric reported sales of $509.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1,261.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 180.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVT stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 770,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Earnings History and Estimates for nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

