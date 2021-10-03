Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT) Insider Buys £5,519.80 in Stock

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT) insider James Cameron bought 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £5,519.80 ($7,211.65).

LON:ORIT opened at GBX 107.40 ($1.40) on Friday. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 101.50 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 120.99 ($1.58). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 109.18. The firm has a market cap of £531.55 million and a PE ratio of 48.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

