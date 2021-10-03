Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $57.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.66% and a negative net margin of 9,159.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. Equities analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,693,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,822,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 778,421 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 95,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.