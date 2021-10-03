Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

Shares of OTCMKTS OPHLF opened at $23.90 on Friday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

