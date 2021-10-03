OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Down 78.6% in September

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the August 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCLN opened at $0.06 on Friday. OriginClear has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc engages in the provision of water treatment solutions and develops breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in industries such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil and gas. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

