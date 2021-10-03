OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Down 78.6% in September

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the August 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OCLN opened at $0.06 on Friday. OriginClear has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.
About OriginClear
