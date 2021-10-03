OriginTrail Market Capitalization Tops $172.89 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $172.89 million and $4.24 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,485.26 or 0.44847606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00056441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00241942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00117653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,445,021 coins. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

