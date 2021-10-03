Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $44.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $76.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DNNGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, August 27th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 1,015.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ørsted A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,015.00.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

