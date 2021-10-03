OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $64.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.21. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 0.69.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $133,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,321 shares of company stock valued at $780,217 in the last three months. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

