Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI) Short Interest Down 79.0% in September

Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the August 31st total of 31,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OSI opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.68. Osiris Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Osiris Acquisition Company Profile

Osiris Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Osiris Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

