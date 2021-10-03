Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) Short Interest Up 75.6% in September

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a growth of 75.6% from the August 31st total of 58,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Outbrain stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.33. Outbrain has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $247.15 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Outbrain will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

