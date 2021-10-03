Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OVID. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $239.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.79. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,701,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 289,955 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 585,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 24,718 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 609,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

