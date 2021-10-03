Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Oxford Industries by 466.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

OXM stock opened at $92.37 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.83.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently -92.82%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

