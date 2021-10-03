Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS OXINF opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37. Oxford Instruments has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $37.28.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

