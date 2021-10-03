Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at Barclays

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.58.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $56.98 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.19.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

