Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $15,505,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $14,222,267.83.

On Monday, August 2nd, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $14,081,769.45.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $15,812,454.04.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.33 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021,042 shares during the period. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261,171 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

