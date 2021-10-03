Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 6,693.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $230,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 49.6% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.55.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $393.46 million, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

