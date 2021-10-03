Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 210.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Carvana by 6,533.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 40.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.39, for a total transaction of $48,420.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 960,434 shares of company stock valued at $323,102,374. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVNA opened at $302.83 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.24 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.83 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.08.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.