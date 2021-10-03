Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 489 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MASI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Masimo by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Masimo by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.80.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $270.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $288.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.08.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.