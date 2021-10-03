Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,018,000 after buying an additional 642,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FR opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $56.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FR. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

