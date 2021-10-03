Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,916 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,916 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of eGain worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in eGain in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of eGain by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 110,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in eGain by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 250,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 106,275 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eGain alerts:

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $340,000. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $10.70 on Friday. eGain Co. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $335.55 million, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eGain Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN).

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.