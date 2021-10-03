Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $179.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) will report $179.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $209.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.34 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported sales of $103.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full year sales of $609.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $563.42 million to $654.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $600.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

PANL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth $386,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth $827,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 317,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth $796,000. 37.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,867. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.