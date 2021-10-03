Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.92.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $127.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -150.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.44. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $132.37.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,563,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,298,000 after acquiring an additional 110,916 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.