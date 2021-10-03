Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Parex Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parex Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PARXF opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.