Particl Price Reaches $3.76 on Top Exchanges (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $43.52 million and approximately $28,292.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $3.76 or 0.00007699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00012342 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.06 or 0.00442375 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,599,543 coins and its circulating supply is 11,575,020 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

