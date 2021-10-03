Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Patrick Industries worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 488.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $87.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.30 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,910 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

