PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT Lowered to $63.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 45.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDCE opened at $43.38 on Friday. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.73.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in PDC Energy by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.