PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Receives $17.92 Average PT from Brokerages

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PDSB shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PDSB stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 542,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,271. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 2.63. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 21.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

