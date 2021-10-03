Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 55,934 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 7,116.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,934 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPST. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Upstart during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Upstart during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Upstart by 360.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.64.

UPST stock opened at $298.77 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $346.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.45 and its 200-day moving average is $158.69.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total transaction of $122,723,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total value of $7,237,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,076,466 shares of company stock valued at $438,511,625. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

