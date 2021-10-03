Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 51.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,949,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 665,299 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 63.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after buying an additional 880,192 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $2,934,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 39.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,321,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 372,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 25.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,614,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 323,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.48. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $7.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.24 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

