Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,164 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $6,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in DISH Network by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth about $15,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in DISH Network by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after buying an additional 45,798 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DISH. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $45.16 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

