Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $6.30 Million Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 335,026 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Extreme Networks worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,181 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 8,051.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 794,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 785,174 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $6,351,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 638,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $3,366,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $10.29 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.50 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 123.54% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $278.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

