Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $6.67 Million Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 146,464 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of CommScope worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COMM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in CommScope in the first quarter worth $59,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in CommScope by 46.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CommScope by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.36.

CommScope stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.80. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

