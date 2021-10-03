Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 115,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,531,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Freedom as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Freedom during the second quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Freedom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Freedom alerts:

FRHC stock opened at $63.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $68.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.15 and its 200-day moving average is $57.79.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. Freedom had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 67.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $804,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 72.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freedom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Freedom Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.