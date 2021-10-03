Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7,475.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $9,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Roku by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Roku by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after acquiring an additional 58,601 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU opened at $314.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 191.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $359.62 and a 200-day moving average of $362.28. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.80 and a 52 week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $25,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,758 shares of company stock valued at $166,485,581 in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.59.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

