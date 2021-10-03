Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 198,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 23.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $50.12 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $205.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital upped their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.10.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $561,070.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,984.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.85 per share, for a total transaction of $124,932.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 112,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,031,684.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,904 shares of company stock worth $374,709 and have sold 189,636 shares worth $9,392,867. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

