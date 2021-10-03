Permission Coin (ASK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $328,385.00

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $37.81 million and approximately $328,385.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00067333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00104569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00145451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,096.93 or 1.00215515 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.63 or 0.07171029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,111,788,864 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Permission Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

