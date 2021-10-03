Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,600 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the August 31st total of 423,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

OTCMKTS PMNXF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,345. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. Perseus Mining has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.29.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited engages in production of gold, mineral exploration and gold project development. It operates through the following segments: Edikan, Sissingué, Yaouré, and Corporate & Other. The Edikan, Sissingué and Yaouré segments engages in mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities.

