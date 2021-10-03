Phore (PHR) Price Up 14.4% Over Last Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Phore has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.0811 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $1,801.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012331 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.34 or 0.00473465 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,050,251 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

