PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Trading Down 0.1%

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.75 and last traded at $54.79. 151,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 167,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.03.

Get PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STPZ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 40.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 34.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth $2,160,000.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.