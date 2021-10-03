Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Haywood Securities from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

TSE PNE opened at C$0.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The stock has a market cap of C$246.09 million and a PE ratio of -14.04. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$0.74.

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,791,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,331,580. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $231,250.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

