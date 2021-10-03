Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 93.7% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 15.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MAV opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $12.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

