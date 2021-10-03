PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Shares Gap Down to $79.11

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $79.11, but opened at $76.12. PJT Partners shares last traded at $76.12, with a volume of 200 shares.

PJT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.61.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. Equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,945,000 after buying an additional 87,937 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PJT Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,493,000 after purchasing an additional 94,646 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in PJT Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 784,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 657,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,947,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

