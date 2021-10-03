Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 23.8% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 44.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.2% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the second quarter worth $780,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Fox-Davies Capital raised Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci purchased 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

