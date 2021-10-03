Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a sector underperform rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.07.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.66. Plug Power has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 586,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,064,000 after purchasing an additional 215,326 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,363,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Plug Power by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 15,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

