Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Receives $19.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLYM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $705.71 million, a PE ratio of -21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. Analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

