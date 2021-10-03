Polkamarkets (POLK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $263,075.00

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $18.63 million and $263,075.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,683.71 or 0.43151744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00056185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.34 or 0.00278180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00116099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,052,618 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.