PolypuX (PUX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3,300.00

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One PolypuX coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $49,930.47 and approximately $3,300.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PolypuX has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00066211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00103775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00143087 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,997.75 or 0.99869878 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.16 or 0.07087263 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002566 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

