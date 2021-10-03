PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0146 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $497.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,870.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.24 or 0.07105029 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00351016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.22 or 0.01157750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00111542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.13 or 0.00532950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.66 or 0.00456778 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.37 or 0.00293235 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,821,643 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

