PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stake Raised by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in PPL by 547.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in PPL by 4,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in PPL by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.